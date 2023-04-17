Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,788. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.