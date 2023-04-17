Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,788. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

