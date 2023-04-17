Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$11.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of VGCX traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.39. 143,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,977. The company has a market cap of C$670.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.64. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.39.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

