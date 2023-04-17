Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $267,021.82 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $267,021.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,549.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00334503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00073554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00545735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00445592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,554,610 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

