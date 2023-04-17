Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

