Venus BUSD Market Cap Reaches $59.37 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and $5.19 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203625 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,945,888.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

