Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 7196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Vector Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.54. The stock has a market cap of £16.85 million, a PE ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Vector Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.