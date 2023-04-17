VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.20 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.20). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 205,921 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

