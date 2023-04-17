Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 55,700 shares.The stock last traded at $76.09 and had previously closed at $76.55.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

