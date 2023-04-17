Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

