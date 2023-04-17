Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.56. 417,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

