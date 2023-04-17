Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $157.78. 360,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

