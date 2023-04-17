Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,856. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

