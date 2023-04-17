Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,960,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210,924 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 1,513,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

