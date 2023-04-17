Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 923,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 410,318 shares.The stock last traded at $134.10 and had previously closed at $133.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

