Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 445,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 544,119 shares.The stock last traded at $63.84 and had previously closed at $63.99.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months.

