Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

