Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 476,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 380,190 shares.The stock last traded at $61.85 and had previously closed at $62.07.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $328,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

