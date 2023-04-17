Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of VCSA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 441,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

