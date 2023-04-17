Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 1,431,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

