UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $511.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.