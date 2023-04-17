UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $592.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.06. The firm has a market cap of $469.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

