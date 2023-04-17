UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.89.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.44 on Monday, hitting $505.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,771. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $471.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

