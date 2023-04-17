UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

