United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.0 days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.85 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. United Internet has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.