United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.0 days.
United Internet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.85 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. United Internet has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $24.70.
United Internet Company Profile
