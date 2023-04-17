Ultra Price Up 19% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $115.84 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.339143 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,283,902.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

