U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,219 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. U.S. Silica makes up 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Price Performance

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. 192,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $946.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.