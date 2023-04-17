U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

