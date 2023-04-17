U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -179.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.