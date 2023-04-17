U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) PT Lowered to $3.00

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.