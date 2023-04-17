U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) PT Lowered to $3.00

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.