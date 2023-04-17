TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 44,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 55,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

TXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TXO Energy Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

