TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuanChe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuanChe stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of TuanChe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Stock Performance

TC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 6,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

