Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

Shares of META traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $220.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

