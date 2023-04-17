Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 770,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,229. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.