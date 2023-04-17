Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

