Truist Financial Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $59.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.