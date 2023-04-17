Truist Financial Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $154.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $133.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.42.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

