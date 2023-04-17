TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $80.65 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,694,480 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,018,607,327.5162301 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07686073 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,452,242.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

