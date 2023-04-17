TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
TrueBlue Stock Down 0.4 %
TBI stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.24.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.
Institutional Trading of TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
Featured Articles
