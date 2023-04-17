trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.97.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup raised their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
trivago Trading Down 2.8 %
trivago stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
- 3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.