trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup raised their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

trivago stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

