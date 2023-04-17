Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 84,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 227,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

