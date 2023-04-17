Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,226,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 792% from the previous session’s volume of 249,683 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Trine II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 608,277 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

