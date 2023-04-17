TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

