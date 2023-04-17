TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.