Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $178.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $203.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.75. 2,607,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.01. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

