Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $163.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,576. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

