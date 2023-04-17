Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

