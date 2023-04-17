Towerview LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Towerview LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.62. 1,162,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

