Towerview LLC Acquires 15,916 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Lands’ End comprises 3.4% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Lands’ End worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 20,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

