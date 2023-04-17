TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 7.2%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 604,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 368,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Danske cut shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
TORM Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42.
TORM Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TORM by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
