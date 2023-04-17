Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

